How the Sunderland Echo reported the start of the Miners' Strike in 1984

A story which ran for a year - and these were the early days of it

By Chris Cordner
Published 4th Mar 2024, 10:19 GMT

Thousands of workers from the Durham coalfield joined the 1984 Miners Strike.

The fast-unfolding story dominated newspaper headlines in March that year and it was no different with the Sunderland Echo.

From the first walkouts to fuel shortages, we were there to follow the news.

Re-live those moments once more.

The headlines which dominated the Wearside news in March 1984.

1. A month of headlines

Pickets were pictured at Easington pit on the day 14,000 miners obeyed the strike call on March 12.

2. All out in County Durham

Every pit in the North East was standing idle on March 15, as reported by the Sunderland Echo.

3. Massive support for the action

The day when Wearmouth Colliery workers declared their solidarity for the strike action.

4. Fully in support

