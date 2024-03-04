How the Sunderland Echo reported the start of the Miners' Strike in 1984

The fast-unfolding story dominated newspaper headlines in March that year and it was no different with the Sunderland Echo.
From the first walkouts to fuel shortages, we were there to follow the news.
Re-live those moments once more.
1. A month of headlines
The headlines which dominated the Wearside news in March 1984.
2. All out in County Durham
Pickets were pictured at Easington pit on the day 14,000 miners obeyed the strike call on March 12.
3. Massive support for the action
Every pit in the North East was standing idle on March 15, as reported by the Sunderland Echo.
4. Fully in support
The day when Wearmouth Colliery workers declared their solidarity for the strike action.