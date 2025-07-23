There’s a packed programme of events at venues across the city, here’s just 10 of the highlights.
1. A Century of Wedding Gowns, Queen Street Masonic Lodge, East End
A Century of Wedding Gowns exhibition is running daily at Queen Street Masonic Lodge in the East End until July 27. The exhibition, in aid of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation includes replicas of some very famous Royal Wedding gowns and tiaras as well as the wedding gown worn by Mrs Kathy Weir for her marriage to her husband Doddie Weir in 1997. It's also a great chance to explore this historic building. The exhibition is free, with collection boxes for the charity. | Sunderland Echo
2. Washington F Pit Open Days
Washington F Pit Open Days are running across the fortnight from 12noon to 3pm until August 3. Peek behind the green door and see the Washington Miner’s Memorial, mining displays and the famous horizontal steam winding engine at work. Built in 1903, the grade-II listed engine house and attached head gear served the F-Pit colliery, one of the many pits that made up the New Washington Colliery. | Submitted
3. In Conversation with Glenda Young
In Conversation with Glenda Young takes place at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens from 2-3pm on July 26. The best-selling author gives an afternoon talk on her new book, Secrets of the Toffee Factory Girls, the latest instalment in the Toffee Factory Girls series. The series, set during the First World War, are inspired by Horner’s Toffee Factory, producers of Dainty Dinah toffee, in Chester-le-Street, County Durham. Cost: £3 | Submitted
4. History of Roker Pier and Lighthouse
A History of Roker Pier and Lighthouse takes place on July 24 from 6pm to 7pm at Adventure Sunderland. Due to storm damage in 2023-24, the regular guided tours of the Pier and Lighthouse are currently suspended. Repair has now begun, so the team of volunteer guides invite you to come along to an illustrated talk as they look forward to the reopening of this famous structure later in the year. Cost: Free, no booking required
| Sunderland Echo
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.