4 . History of Roker Pier and Lighthouse

A History of Roker Pier and Lighthouse takes place on July 24 from 6pm to 7pm at Adventure Sunderland. Due to storm damage in 2023-24, the regular guided tours of the Pier and Lighthouse are currently suspended. Repair has now begun, so the team of volunteer guides invite you to come along to an illustrated talk as they look forward to the reopening of this famous structure later in the year. Cost: Free, no booking required | Sunderland Echo