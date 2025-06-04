Metro in retro: 15 views of Sunderland's rail system as it hits the headlines again

By Chris Cordner

Published 4th Jun 2025, 14:41 BST

You just can’t keep the Metro out of the news - and here’s 15 more reasons to check in on the Sunderland rail system.

It has been confirmed the Tyne & Wear Metro line is finally going to be extended to include Washington as part of a £1.85bn funding deal with with the Government.

To celebrate, we compiled these compelling memories from the Sunderland Echo archives.

Join us for memories of Metro the musical, the day the Queen visited, and Kevin Ball at the Metro Stadium of Light branch.

Sunderland man Ben Cook ran the entire length of the Tyne and Wear Metro line two years ago.

1. Ben on the run

The Queen at Park Lane Metro in 2002. Were you there?

2. The day the Queen came to Park Lane

These schoolchildren waited patiently as Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Sunderland Railway Station to officially open a new link Metro link. Recognise anyone?

3. Waiting to see the Queen

Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Sunderland Railway Station to officially open a new link in 2002.

4. Golden memories

