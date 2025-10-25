Rare colour footage of the Tyne and Wear Metro’s first year of operations has been unearthed on eBay.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The six-minute video provides a snapshot of Metro in July of 1981, when the system was less than a year old and was still brand new.

A view from the Metro car sheds as seen in March 1980. | Nexus

Grainy footage from the front seat of one of the first trains

Metro was first opened to the public in August 1980 before more sections were completed through to 1984. It was further extended to Newcastle Airport in 1991 and to Sunderland in 2002.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film, which was shot using an 8mm cine camera, captures a journey on the first ever section of Metro line between Haymarket and Tynemouth.

Read More 13 pictures of happy times on the Metro in Sunderland as service celebrates 40th birthday

It was discovered by local public transport enthusiast Ian Chapman, who spotted it for sale on eBay and he decided to buy it straight away.

Metro operator Nexus has added the footage to its YouTube channel so that it is now digitised and preserved for posterity.

A Metro car pictured in a rare photo from 44 years ago. | Nexus

‘The cine film provides us with a wonderful snapshot of the Metro during that first year’

The grainy reel shows the view from the front seat of a Metro train, and the opening title screen says that it was filmed on Wednesday 29 July 1981.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian, 55, of Newcastle, is a self-confessed Metro enthusiast and an avid collector of Metro memorabilia, most notably Metro tickets.

He said: “The cine film provides us with a wonderful snapshot of the Metro during that first year of operations. It’s nice to be able to look back and see what it was like when the system was all brand new.

Reminders of how the Metro system looked in its earliest days. | Nexus

“I’m always on the lookout for Metro memorabilia for my collection. I saw that the film was for sale on eBay and I put a bid in for it straight away. The seller was all the way down in Herefordshire. I was able to get the reel for just £11.99.

‘This is amazing colour footage of Metro’

“Whoever made the film must have had a decent 8mm cine camera as the quality is pretty good. We see that it was shot on Wednesday 29 July 1981, which was a rare midweek bank holiday so that the nation could watch the Royal wedding. That might explain why the Metro stations look so quiet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah McCourt, Head of Communications and Marketing at Nexus, said: "This is amazing colour footage of Metro in its first year of operations. The system was completely new and light rail helped to transform how people travelled around our region.

“Apart from television news coverage from the time, there isn’t a lot of home videos of Metro in those early days as not everyone had access to a cine camera.”

Share your own early memories of using the Metro by emailing [email protected]