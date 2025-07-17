Uncover your unique family story with a MyHeritage DNA kit | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If you’re proud to call yourself a Makem, here’s your chance to trace your Sunderland roots - and discover just how global your family story might be.

Sunderland’s shipyards, glassworks and collieries shaped Britain - but what story does your DNA tell? For a very limited time, MyHeritage is offering its DNA kit for just £29 instead of £79, exclusively through this link. That’s a 63% saving - but it won’t last.

The test is simple. Take a cheek swab, return it in the prepaid envelope, and in just a few weeks you’ll see your ancestry revealed. You might find Viking or Anglo-Saxon roots, common here, or discover Irish, Jewish or even more far-flung connections reflecting Sunderland’s history as a port city.

Many Makems also have African and South Asian ancestry, part of the city’s diverse, welcoming tradition.

A MyHeritage DNA kit can help connect the stories behind old family photos to your true ancestry. | Canva

Sunderland folk - proud Makems - have their own identity apart from Geordies and Tynesiders, and this test can help you explore just how global your family story really is. Whether your family has lived in Pallion, Hendon or Seaburn for generations, or came here more recently, this is your chance to connect with your past.

Discover more about the MyHeritage DNA kit today through this exclusive link.

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a National World journalist prior to publication.

