'Loved the pick and mix!' - Sunderland Echo readers share their memories of trips to Woolworths on Wearside
Whether you were after a new toy, a tasty treat or something you didn’t even know you needed – you were bound to find it at Woolworths.
It’s one of the high street’s much-missed stores, so we took a trip into our picture archive to find some photographic memories of days out at the shops.
Families from across the community loved a trip to Woolies – and dozens of you got in touch to tell us just what it was about this magical shop that made you smile.
Whether it was a working day, a planned trip or a spontaneous visit, it truly was one of your favourites.
Here are some of your memories from the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:
Keith Norma Jenkins: “They had a lovely biscuit selection and the Christmas tree toys were fantastic, plus everything you needed.”
Carolyn Armstrong: “Loved the ladybird pyjamas and clothes for my girls.”
Trish Atkinson-was Dalton: “I remember going upstairs and my mam getting some angel cake as a treat for us because she always baked herself.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Alison Jane Tribe: “Needs to come back to the high street, some of the shops they open selling overpriced items. Woolworths needs to bring back the pick & mix, ladybird clothing for kids, house-hold items definitely.”
Melanie Charlesworth: “My mam worked in Sunderland Woolies in the 60s. She always said it was one of the best times of her life.”
Allison Watson: “I loved Woolies you could get everything you wanted I wish it was still here.”
Eileen Robinson: “Did my week’s ‘work experience’ at Woolies back in 1976!”
Deborah Layfield: “Had a Saturday job there when I left school in 1983. I loved it!”
Tracey Dixon: “Nowhere is the same without a Woolies. I always use to judge a place by if they had one.”
Hazel Hedinburgh: “2ozs of lemonade crystals that you stuck your finger and and licked it off, ended up with a bright yellow finger! Happy days.”
Sharon Newbury: “I still have my Christmas tree bought from Woolies in Houghton.”
Audrey Wallace: “Hot salted cashew nuts as you go in the door, yummy.”