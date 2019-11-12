The local shops you used in Sunderland - how many do you remember?
Remember those shops you could always rely on – because they were so close to your house?
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 4:45 pm
The corner shops and the local arcades on your housing estate where you could pop in and pick up that last-minute necessity.
Here are 13 reminders of shops from a bygone era but how many do you remember?
Our thanks go to Bill Hawkins of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society who has shared this great selection of images.
If these scenes have whet your appetite for more Wearside history, get along to the Antiquarian Society for more.
The Society’s base in Douro Terrace is open between 9.30am and noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays.