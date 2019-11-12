Hylton Castle shops in 1966

The local shops you used in Sunderland - how many do you remember?

Remember those shops you could always rely on – because they were so close to your house?

The corner shops and the local arcades on your housing estate where you could pop in and pick up that last-minute necessity.

Here are 13 reminders of shops from a bygone era but how many do you remember?

Our thanks go to Bill Hawkins of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society who has shared this great selection of images.

If these scenes have whet your appetite for more Wearside history, get along to the Antiquarian Society for more.

The Society’s base in Douro Terrace is open between 9.30am and noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

1. A scene from Southwick

Shops on The Green at Southwick in 1964

2. Another view from the 1960s

Sea Road in the picture in 1966.

3. Back to 1964

Red House estate in 1964. Do you recognise any of these shops?

Thorney Close shops in November 1960.

