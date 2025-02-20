There were plenty of sweet melodies when Little Mix wowed a North East audience 13 years ago.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fresh from their 2011 triumph - they were the first band to win X Factor - the group featuring two of South Shields finest headlined on a tour which attracted fans from Wearside and South Tyneside.

‘Thousands of screaming fans’

The X Factor tour came to the region in 2012 and it truly began the start of an incredible journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Looking back on the rise of Little Mix: The 2011 X Factor sensations

We were there and our report said: “Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards performed to thousands of screaming fans at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle.

“The stars were on stage with their Little Mix bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson, headlining the X Factor live tour.”

How we reported on the mega 2012 gig in this Shields Gazette archive article. | sg

‘They were brilliant’

After the show, Little Mix fan Hannah Stephenson, 17, a Newcastle College student, from Simonside, South Shields, said: "The show was amazing and Little Mix were fantastic.

"I like all of the acts, but I came to see them. I wanted them to win right from the start and they were brilliant tonight."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chloe Davies, 12, from South Shields, was at the show with her mum, Tracey.

Little Mix stars Perrie and Jade. | other 3rd party

‘I love Jade and Perrie - they’re so cool’

She said: "I love Little Mix and I love Jade and Perrie - they’re so cool.

"They were really, really good and I loved the show. I want to see them again."

Katie Marshall, 14, from Marsden, said: "I absolutely love Little Mix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I saw them at Temple Park and they were amazing, but they were so much better tonight.

Little Mix at their CD signing in South Shields in 2011. | craig leng

"I can’t wait for their album to come out."

‘A year ago, they were just regular teenagers’

A report from early in 2012 said: “A year ago, they were just regular teenagers, finishing their college studies and about to embark on the rest of their lives.

“Since winning the ITV1 talent show in December, the four-piece have seen their debut single, Cannonball, released under show creator Simon Cowell’s record label, Syco, go to No1.

“And after last night’s performance, there’s no doubt that Jade, 19, from Laygate, Perrie, 18, from Whiteleas, and the two other girls are firmly cemented in the hearts of the British public.”

Tell us if you were there for that very special night, by emailing [email protected]