It was the tourist attraction which closed 45 years ago this month.

But Lambton Lion Park still brings back fond memories for the thousands of visitors who turned up to see the attraction which was a safari ‘drive-through’ not far from Sunderland.

It closed in 1980 after rising costs and economic conditions played a part - but there were also folklore tales of escaping lions, baboons on the A1 and even a rhino walking towards Fatfield.

These photos, plucked from the Sunderland Echo archives, aim to bring the story of a much-loved attraction to life.