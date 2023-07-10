Cuteness overload: 9 kittens we got on camera in the past

We love a good cat story. And let's face it, there have been plenty in the Sunderland Echo over the years.

Who remembers the tale of the Yorkshire Terrier dog Tara who adopted a kitten called Tigger?

Or the day when a tiny little thing called Lucy got stuck behind a fireplace and the fire brigade had to rescue her in 1998.

Here's your chance to enjoy those memories once more with National Kitten Day on the way.

They're heroes. Lynn Gunning from Animal Crackers with Ian Hammond who found these kittens dumped in a skip and rescued them in 2013.

Gemma Cubby with six week old kitten Lucy in 1998. Firefighters rescued Lucy from behind her owner's fireplace.

Kathleen Cake got a surprise visitor to St Columba's vicarage in Southwick in 2006. Her cat Chloe gave birth to this little bundle of joy despite Kathleen being told Chloe would never have babies.

