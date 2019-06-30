Kicking off our 1984 memories with the help of a legend
Roker Park legend Charlie Hurley, Olympic swimming star Duncan Goodhew and children dressed up for a special occasion.
By The Newsroom
Sunday, 30 June, 2019, 16:45
All this and more makes up this week’s selection of photographs from 1984.
Charlie was the star at the St Anthony’s fete, Duncan passed on tips to young swimmers at the Sunderland Poly pool and Wearside scouts had great fun on a sports day.
Take a look at our photos for much more on all of this.