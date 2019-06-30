Charlie Hurley kicks off the action at the St Anthony's fete in June 1984. Proceeds from the event were due to go towards helping starving children in India. Remember the occasion? Did you go along? Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk and tell us more.

Kicking off our 1984 memories with the help of a legend

Roker Park legend Charlie Hurley, Olympic swimming star Duncan Goodhew and children dressed up for a special occasion.

Sunday, 30 June, 2019, 16:45

All this and more makes up this week’s selection of photographs from 1984.

Charlie was the star at the St Anthony’s fete, Duncan passed on tips to young swimmers at the Sunderland Poly pool and Wearside scouts had great fun on a sports day.

Take a look at our photos for much more on all of this.

1. Duncan made a splash at this Sunderland Poly event

Olympic swimmer Duncan Goodhew was a big hit when he came to Sunderland Polytechnic pool to pass on some of his tips in 1984. He is pictured with youngsters who were all part of the Learn To Swim programme at the time. The class was for children aged from six to 17. Were you a part of it? Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk and tell us more.

2. Little Bo Peep and all her friends

Little Bo Peep and lots of other characters are featured in this scene from Pennywell Nursery in 1984. They all look so impressive in their costumes but can anyone tell us who they are? Tell us more by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.

3. Dancers galore at Washington event

Tremendous fan was had by all at the Youth Expo 84 event in Washington. In fact, it was so good that more than 1,000 people came along. It was held at Oxclose School and hundreds of teenagers took part in competitions, dance contests and a fashion show before rounding the day off with a barbecue. The event was the first of its type in Washington for three years.

4. On their marks

They're off in the under-13s sack race at the Sunderland Scouts sports day in 1984. Youngsters from 25 Cub packs, 13 Scouts packs and four Venture packs all took part in the event which was held at the Silksworth Outdoor Recreation Centre. Remember having great fun at the scout event. Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk

