Sunderland Retro: 13 fantastic photos from a city event inspired by Kate Adie

By Chris Cordner

Published 8th Jul 2025, 09:51 BST

The trailblazing career of Sunderland journalist Kate Adie has inspired a fantastic exhibition in the city.

Members of the Southwick REACH project filled their own memory boxes with mementoes of their own lives.

It was inspired by the Kate Adie Collection which is a unique archive of documents, reporter’s notebooks, photographs, BBC news clips and artefacts.

The Southwick event included storytelling sessions and Dr Caroline Mitchell, Professor of Radio and Participation at the University of Sunderland, said: “It was wonderful to see work of the University through the Kate Adie Archive partnering up with Southwick REACH members who proudly displayed their research and artwork and told their stories about what having a memory box meant to them.”

Rachel Webb from Special Collections at the University of Sunderland Library, added: “It was great for the Kate Adie Collection to welcome members of Southwick REACH to the archive, and then to see the lovely memory boxes members have made, full of fun and enjoyment as well as both happy and poignant memories.”

Take a look at this special picture gallery from the exhibition.

Visitors take a closer look at some of the exhibits on show at the Southwick REACH event.

1. A closer look

Visitors take a closer look at some of the exhibits on show at the Southwick REACH event.

One of the messages of praise which was left by a member of the public, calling the project 'delightful'.

2. High praise indeed

One of the messages of praise which was left by a member of the public, calling the project 'delightful'.

A scene from the Southwick Reach exhibition which was packed with entertainment for all.

3. A big success

A scene from the Southwick Reach exhibition which was packed with entertainment for all.

Happy faces from these people at the display of the Kate Adie Collection, which also included examples of memory boxes that people made themselves.

4. Memories to cherish

Happy faces from these people at the display of the Kate Adie Collection, which also included examples of memory boxes that people made themselves.

