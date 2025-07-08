Members of the Southwick REACH project filled their own memory boxes with mementoes of their own lives.

It was inspired by the Kate Adie Collection which is a unique archive of documents, reporter’s notebooks, photographs, BBC news clips and artefacts.

The Southwick event included storytelling sessions and Dr Caroline Mitchell, Professor of Radio and Participation at the University of Sunderland, said: “It was wonderful to see work of the University through the Kate Adie Archive partnering up with Southwick REACH members who proudly displayed their research and artwork and told their stories about what having a memory box meant to them.”

Rachel Webb from Special Collections at the University of Sunderland Library, added: “It was great for the Kate Adie Collection to welcome members of Southwick REACH to the archive, and then to see the lovely memory boxes members have made, full of fun and enjoyment as well as both happy and poignant memories.”

Take a look at this special picture gallery from the exhibition.

1 . A closer look Visitors take a closer look at some of the exhibits on show at the Southwick REACH event. | other 3rd party Photo Sales

2 . High praise indeed One of the messages of praise which was left by a member of the public, calling the project 'delightful'. | other 3rd party Photo Sales

3 . A big success A scene from the Southwick Reach exhibition which was packed with entertainment for all. | other 3rd party Photo Sales