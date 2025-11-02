Cue the theme tune, cue the cobbled streets and cue memories of all the Corrie stars who have made appearances in Sunderland.

We have 21 faces you will recognise of famous faces from the soap, and the day they came to Wearside.

We’ve got legendary names such as Mike Baldwin, Tracy Barlow, Elsie Tanner, Len Fairclough, Curly Watts, Les Battersby and more.

And watch out for a reminder of the day four Coronation Street stars all came along to meet Santa in Joplings.