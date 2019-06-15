Was it a ball? Was it a bubble? No, it was a giant, child-friendly inflatable!

Here’s a reminder of a ‘toy’ which was all the rage at Sunderland fetes, fairs and carnivals in the early 1980s.

It accommodated lots of youngsters in one fun-filled session and looks like a great way to spend the day.

These children were having a go at the inflatable at Ashbrooke fair in 1982.

The fair had lots of other highlights as well such as shuggy-boat rides and face painting

But we’d love to now which fairground attraction was your favourite in years gone by? Get in touch and tell us more by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk

Let’s share some wonderful memories of Wearside times gone by.