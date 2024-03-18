Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With its glazed bricks, stained glass windows, high ceilings and signs addressing 'commercial gentlemen', this impressive red brick building on Borough Road harks back to a bygone era.

Plans are in place for The Street at the old antiques warehouse in Sunniside

For decades it was used as a workshop and warehouse space by respected antiques dealer Peter Smith, who passed away in 2022, his initials still emblazoned on the imposing wooden doors that loom large on the main road.

Prior to that, it was a hive of activity, used as a factory, a Jewish School (with Hebrew inscriptions still evident in the stained glass) and by Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

Now, it's set to teem with life once more after Theatre Space North East (TSNE) revealed their plans to turn it into The Street.

The building is filled with mementos of its past

Last week it was revealed that the CIC, which is based in a wing of the building on Borough Road, had been awarded £100,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) to help with its plans after Sunderland City Council purchased the building to ensure its future as a space for the community.

The initial funding allows them to get their £4.5million plans off the ground, which will see them use the 16,500 sq ft site, which spans five floors, to create the new venture which will help support grassroots theatre in the city and beyond.

Expected to take three-to-five years to complete, The Street will comprise a 56-seater auditorium with its own cafe and bar, creative offices, rehearsal space, affordable digs for touring productions and space to build sets - as well as a rooftop community garden.

The building spans five floors

The initial bit of funding allows TSNE to employ a fundraiser so they can apply for future funds for the project to help pay for building works.

It's a major undertaking, but one the team, who has been creating community theatre since 2012, is hugely passionate about.

Some of the old signs date back decades

Once open, The Street would help fill a gap for small-scale performances and help nurture creative talent in the city.

TSNE artistic director Corinne Kilvington had a great relationship with the previous landlord and his wife and Peter's name will live on in the new venture, with areas named after him. Even the well-known doors will be installed in the theatre space.

Corinne Kilvington in one of the rooms at The Street

The current TSNE offices are part of the building.

"Peter and Jean were so good to us when we first moved here giving us such a low rent. They were wonderfully supportive," explained Corinne.

"After Peter passed away we knew the building would be sold, we asked for a look around and the idea was born."

What is The Street?

The building once had a street which ran through the middle

The local authority buying the building has allowed TSNE the time they need to bring The Street to life.

The name, The Street, comes from the fact that a street used to run between the two buildings which over the years became one and an old light well will be opened up to highlight the 'street' space once more, with its glazed white bricks restored.

"We have already spoken to a number of architects and we plan to celebrate the heritage of this building whilst bringing it back into community use," explained Corinne.

"We are still the only theatre company in the city and it was difficult for us starting up, but we hope The Street means we can help other people coming through."

The heritage of the building is an important part of its future

Last week's news that TSNE, who are known for their Plays in the Parks series as well as other productions across the region and youth theatre provision, will be taking over the building was met with a great reaction.

"We like to think we've built up a relationship with Sunderland that we respect shared space and the history of the city - and that we're keen to celebrate it, not just to gentrify it," said Corinne.

Creative Industry in Sunderland

A stained glass window inscribed in Hebrew is still intact

News of The Street comes in the same month that the spotlight of the UK's film and TV industry fell on Sunderland after a devolution deal announced in The Budget unlocked the additional funding needed for the Crown Works Studios in Pallion.

With spades due in the ground this year, the high-end film and TV studios will be one of the largest filmmaking complexes in Europe when it opens on the banks of the Wear.

Inside the old warehouse in Borough Road

Much like The Street, it's giving new life to an old industrial site, with the brownfield site once home to the Crown Works plant, home to Coles Cranes, which have inspired the studio name.

Corinne said: "Historically, the city has been a place of manufacture and making, and we're getting to a place of being makers again, whether that's in theatre, dance, food. It's really getting to the point of rebirth.

"There are so many opportunities for the region that will come from the film studios. For us, for example, could we train a bank of local extras to appear in productions using the rehearsal space here."