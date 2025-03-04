A Sunderland man is celebrating a 78-year devotion to one of the most prestigious motorcycle races in the world.

Ian Huntly heads to the Isle of Man every year to watch the TT Races, just as he has done since 1947.

A winter blighted by bronchitis

It all started 78 years ago when he spent the winter of 1946/47 suffering from bronchitis.

A young Ian posing with trophies. He has shared his story of his annual journey to the Isle of Man TT Races. | ugc

The family’s doctor advised that Ian ‘would benefit from a bit of sea air.

“My Dad being an avid ex-racer and fan of the Isle of Man TT races saw an opportunity to visit the TT and improve my health, so over we went and I caught the TT bug,” said Ian in a message to the Sunderland Echo.

He continued his yearly visit to the races for 10 years and said: “It was heaven and my breathing improved significantly.”

Ian pictured with the TT rider Shaun Harris. | ugc

‘I handed in the answer paper and I was off to Newcastle Airport’

But Ian hit a hurdle in 1957 when he was studying at Sunderland Technical College and added: “The big exams were at TT time.”

His parents set off to the Isle of Man and Ian remained behind to complete the college test.

He added: “Immediately after I handed in the answer paper, I was off to Newcastle airport to jump on the Dakota to Man.”

He said his parents ‘picked me up from Ronaldsway and filled me in with all that had happened in the practices.

Ian's view of Sulby Straight where riders can reach speeds of 200 miles per hour. | ugc

More college tests - and conversations in Japanese

“So I was there to witness the first ever 100-mile per hour lap by Bob McIntyre on a 500cc Gilera-4.”

Ian’s annual journey continued but he faced more exams in 1959.

“Again Mum and Dad went on ahead and I was able to do well in my exams (I passed) so I caught the Dakota again and was picked up from the airport.

“Dad briefed me and mentioned that a new race team had come to race. It was the Honda team from Japan.”

The Honda team in 1961. Ian became great friends with members of the team. | ugc

Share your own wonderful stories

Ian met the team and spoke to them in ‘faltering Japanese’. It was a move which led to even more highlights for Ian.

‘It was the start of a great friendship which has lasted over the years. I was made honorary member and have kept in touch with them over the years since.’

Our thanks to Ian for a wonderful story and if you have a similar long-standing passion, we want to hear all about it.

Get in touch to tell us more by emailing [email protected]