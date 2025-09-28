I took a trip down Hylton Road to see how it looked in different years online.
The changing shopping and street scenes in the busy Sunderland road are eye-opening and I could not wait to bring you a flavour of the scenes to be found from 2008 to 2021.
Join us for Google Maps memories of Hylton Stores, Tradelink DIY, Revived, AGM Media and more.
1. Westway Veterinary Centre
Westway Veterinary Centre and Tradelink DIY get our attention in this Google Maps view from November 2008. | Google Maps
2. Harry Burnicle, Revived and AGM Media
Harry Burnicle electrical contractors, Revived beauty lounge and AGM Media Group are all in this November 2008 view. | Google Maps
3. Hylton Supermarket and Northern Pet Supplies
Hylton Supermarket and Northern Pet Supplies, with Peter's Cantonese and Chinese takeaway just in view in November 2008. | Google Maps
4. Celebrations in 2008
Celebrations for fancy dress and balloon decorations. Beside it in 2008 was Mr Klippers. | Google Maps