Hylton Stores off licence, the Hylton Chinese takeaway and TP Bradbury funeral directors pictured 17 years ago.placeholder image
Hylton Stores off licence, the Hylton Chinese takeaway and TP Bradbury funeral directors pictured 17 years ago. | Google Maps

I tracked the changes on Hylton Road from 2008 to 2021 - and there were loads

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 28th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

It might be an unexpected source of Sunderland history but Google Maps can tell us a lot about the city’s past.

I took a trip down Hylton Road to see how it looked in different years online.

The changing shopping and street scenes in the busy Sunderland road are eye-opening and I could not wait to bring you a flavour of the scenes to be found from 2008 to 2021.

Join us for Google Maps memories of Hylton Stores, Tradelink DIY, Revived, AGM Media and more.

Westway Veterinary Centre and Tradelink DIY get our attention in this Google Maps view from November 2008.

1. Westway Veterinary Centre

Westway Veterinary Centre and Tradelink DIY get our attention in this Google Maps view from November 2008. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Harry Burnicle electrical contractors, Revived beauty lounge and AGM Media Group are all in this November 2008 view.

2. Harry Burnicle, Revived and AGM Media

Harry Burnicle electrical contractors, Revived beauty lounge and AGM Media Group are all in this November 2008 view. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Hylton Supermarket and Northern Pet Supplies, with Peter's Cantonese and Chinese takeaway just in view in November 2008.

3. Hylton Supermarket and Northern Pet Supplies

Hylton Supermarket and Northern Pet Supplies, with Peter's Cantonese and Chinese takeaway just in view in November 2008. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Celebrations for fancy dress and balloon decorations. Beside it in 2008 was Mr Klippers.

4. Celebrations in 2008

Celebrations for fancy dress and balloon decorations. Beside it in 2008 was Mr Klippers. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ShoppingSunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice