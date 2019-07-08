Hylton Castle: Take a video tour of Sunderland landmark - and find out how each room will be used
Work is well underway to bring the historic Hylton Castle back in use – and we’ve had an exclusive video tour inside.
After 25 years of campaigning from residents and ward councillors, and an investment of £4.2million from Sunderland City Council and Heritage Lottery Fund, work began in Autumn 2017 to transform the landmark building from a derelict structure to a space for events, learning and exhibitions.
The floors and windows are now in place, with specialist work carried out to repair and maintain the original features, such as stone crests and gargoyles, as much as possible.
A partnership between Castle in the Community and Sunderland City Council, the renovation project is due to be completed by the end of July, with a view to opening the castle to the public this Autumn following the relevant safety checks.
Here’s a break down of each floor:
:: Ground floor: will house the main reception, cafe and seating area. Original features include the well which will feature a glass top.
:: First floor: a general use space for events and learning opportunities.
:: Second floor: another general use space for events, conferences and function hire for weddings, birthdays etc. Original features include the gargoyle key stones.
:: Roof: one of the main assets of the castle, the roof offers spectacular views of Northern Spire, Penshaw Monument and beyond.
The castle will be accessible to people with mobility issues up to the second floor with plans to make the roof accessible in the future.
