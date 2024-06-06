Hundreds gather in Seaham for D-Day 80th anniversary service

By Katy Wheeler
Published 6th Jun 2024, 16:09 BST
June 6 marks 80 years since one of the greatest chapters in modern history.

“For your tomorrow they gave their today” - the moving words as hundreds gathered for a D-Day Anniversary service in Seaham.

D-Day 80th Anniversary service in Seaham

Scores of people came to pay their respects at the cenotaph on Terrace Green with Tommy standing guard.

It’s one of many services held across the country today as Britain paid its respects.

Hundreds gathered for the service

The D-Day landings of 6 June 1944 was the largest seaborne invasion in history. Along with the associated airborne operations, it marked the beginning of the liberation of France and western Europe.

Seaham has several links and contributions to the D-Day landings, with its home front coal production playing a vital role in the war effort.

Tommy is always a moving focal point

Meanwhile, HMS Seaham Minesweeper (Bangor Class) was commissioned and funded by the people of Seaham in 1942 and was tasked with the dangerous mission of sweeping for mines prior to the invasion on June 6, 1944.

The ship’s bell is located within the town under the care of the Sea Cadets.

Because the anniversary fell on a week day, a second service will be held on Saturday, June 8 at 11am to give those who couldn’t make it the chance to attend and pay their respects.

