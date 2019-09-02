How the battle to save historic Sunderland church organ is progressing

Pictured at the fundraising event are, left to right, Vilma Warren, Elayne Margeston, Stanton Langham, Anne Stamp and Susan Mulvaney.

Sunderland Save Our Heritage Trust wants to amass £40,000 for the organ to be partially restored and returned to Holy Trinity Church.

Its latest successful fundraising event was a day of live music, tombola and bingo at Angels Place and chair of the group Denise Craig said: “It was a wonderful day and a great atmosphere.

“The feedback we’ve had was very positive and everyone enjoyed the day. It was lovely to see East End and Hendoners turn up and show their support and everyone who donated the prizes for raffles and tombola and bingo.

The latest fundraising event to raise money to save the Holy Trinity church organ was held at Angels Place in Church Street East, Sunderland.

“The trust would like to thank Angels Place for hosting this event.”

The Trust’s aim is to save the organ and have it reinstated back into Sunderland Parish Church of Holy Trinity in the East End of Sunderland. The amount raised at the latest event was £954.20 but a further chance to get involved is on the way this month.

An East End Heritage Walk will be hosted by Robert Moon on Saturday, September 14, and it starts at 2pm at the Bridge Hotel in High Street West.

Robert is described as the ‘original East End guide, host and local historian’ and will help people to discover some of the rich history and heritage that old Sunderland has to offer.

The fight to save the church organ is gather pace

The walk will last an hour with stops on the way and the cost of taking part is £3 which is payable on the day.

Money raised will go towards the campaign to save the church organ.

To find out more, follow the campaign on Facebook at Sunderland Save Our Heritage Trust.

In December 2018, community campaigners won their fight to save the organ from Sunderland’s oldest parish church being sold off to Germany.

Another view of the church organ.