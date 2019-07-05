How did Borris Becker ruin expectations at this Wearside carnival
It may have been baking hot on Wearside in 1985 but there was a rival attraction to sunbathing.
Organisers of the tenth annual Washington Town Carnival had been hoping for a turnout to rival the previous year when 6,000 people came along. But only half that number turned up and officials said they knew the reason why. Boris Becker.
The 17-year-old was in red hot form at Wimbledon that year and he kept many people indoors watching the television.
He defeated Kevin Curren in the final and became the first unseeded player and German to win the Wimbledon singles title.
He also became the youngest ever male Grand Slam singles champion at 17 years old.
Washington Carnival organiser Ian Cosgrove said: “We were a little bit disappointed with the gate but I must stress we are grateful to the people who did turn out.
“I think it has been unfortunate that it landed on the same day as such a good final.
“People at the carnival were asking how the tennis had gone.”
But those who did go to the carnival had plenty of fun. The attractions included one act where stuntman Blondini blew himself up in a wooden box, and another where people were challenged to eat three Shredded Wheat as fast as they could.
There was the annual pram race where one of the entries was a team dressed as Dracula’s burial party.
And there was another big attraction which was the log-cutting competition.