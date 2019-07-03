Hops, horses and hangovers: Your memories of Sunderland's Vaux Breweries 20 years on from closure
As Wearside marks 20 years since the controversial closure of the city’s Vaux Breweries, we asked you to take a trip back in time and share your fondest memories.
Tuesday, July 2, 2019 marked two decades since the gates closed for the final time – and from Wednesday, July 3 the public will be able to honour the family-run business with the purchase of an hour-long film A Passion for Vaux.
And it’s a business everyone remembers in their own way – from the working days, to the nights out and everything inbetween.
Here are some of your memories from the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:
Kay Golphin: “Loved the smell of the hops when they were brewing.”
Norman Harding: “Worked there for 20 years, best company to work for and fantastic work colleagues.”
Leah Dawson: “Walking through town with my mam and the smell coming from the brewery.”
June Wintrip: “I loved the outside clock, it used to give you the temperature. I wonder where it is now.”
Carol Borthwick: “The hops smell and the horses.”
Steven Ross: “Doing the tour a year before it closed. The free bar afterwards was excellent.”
Linda Willis: “Worked for Vaux from 1967-77, loved the Brewery Tap, happy days.”
Pamela Oxberry: “The people I worked with for 40 years.”
Michael John: “The smell of hops in the town.”
Andy Robson: “Hangovers.”
Tracey Spraggon: “Should bring it back.”
Steven Spoors: “Scorpion lager … couldn't give it away. Three for one in Idols.”