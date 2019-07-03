Hops, horses and hangovers: Your memories of Sunderland's Vaux Breweries 20 years on from closure

As Wearside marks 20 years since the controversial closure of the city’s Vaux Breweries, we asked you to take a trip back in time and share your fondest memories.

By Debra Fox
Wednesday, 03 July, 2019, 16:30
Vaux's famous dray and horses in 1949.

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 marked two decades since the gates closed for the final time – and from Wednesday, July 3 the public will be able to honour the family-run business with the purchase of an hour-long film A Passion for Vaux.

And it’s a business everyone remembers in their own way – from the working days, to the nights out and everything inbetween.

The Vaux building in September 1983.

Here are some of your memories from the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Kay Golphin: “Loved the smell of the hops when they were brewing.”

Norman Harding: “Worked there for 20 years, best company to work for and fantastic work colleagues.”

Leah Dawson: “Walking through town with my mam and the smell coming from the brewery.”

HMS Bacchante visit Vaux Brewery, February 1976.

June Wintrip: “I loved the outside clock, it used to give you the temperature. I wonder where it is now.”

Carol Borthwick: “The hops smell and the horses.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Read More

Read More
Read more: Twenty pictures to mark 20 years since Sunderland's iconic Vaux Breweries closed

Steven Ross: “Doing the tour a year before it closed. The free bar afterwards was excellent.”

The Dray and Horses pub in November 1969.

Linda Willis: “Worked for Vaux from 1967-77, loved the Brewery Tap, happy days.”

Pamela Oxberry: “The people I worked with for 40 years.”

Michael John: “The smell of hops in the town.”

Andy Robson: “Hangovers.”

Tracey Spraggon: “Should bring it back.”

Steven Spoors: “Scorpion lager … couldn't give it away. Three for one in Idols.”