Harking back to Hollycarrside in 13 retro views of the Sunderland community

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 10th Mar 2025, 16:45 BST

It’s time to get in the car for another retro journey through Wearside.

This time, we are heading to Hollycarrside for 13 memories from the Sunderland Echo archives.

If you love boxing, local league football, litter picking, or a spot of charity kindness, this is the gallery for you.

Have a look at our tribute to the area and share your own views by emailing [email protected]

Six-year old Joanne Whiting leaps through the hoop with Lynn Coundon (8) holding on tight at the King George V playing fields in1978.

1. Playtime in 1978

Six-year old Joanne Whiting leaps through the hoop with Lynn Coundon (8) holding on tight at the King George V playing fields in1978. | se

This January 2005 aerial view shows Western Ryhope and part of Hollycarrside.

2. Seen from above

This January 2005 aerial view shows Western Ryhope and part of Hollycarrside. | se

Hall Farm FC (blue) v Hollycarrside (red) in a game played in the August sun of 2010.

3. Midfield battle in 2010

Hall Farm FC (blue) v Hollycarrside (red) in a game played in the August sun of 2010. | se

Hollycarrside (red/white) v FC Chesters (Yellow) at Silksworth Sports Complex. It's a match from May 2011.

4. Stout defence in 2011

Hollycarrside (red/white) v FC Chesters (Yellow) at Silksworth Sports Complex. It's a match from May 2011. | se

