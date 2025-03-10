This time, we are heading to Hollycarrside for 13 memories from the Sunderland Echo archives.

If you love boxing, local league football, litter picking, or a spot of charity kindness, this is the gallery for you.

Have a look at our tribute to the area and share your own views by emailing [email protected]

1 . Playtime in 1978 Six-year old Joanne Whiting leaps through the hoop with Lynn Coundon (8) holding on tight at the King George V playing fields in1978.

2 . Seen from above This January 2005 aerial view shows Western Ryhope and part of Hollycarrside.

3 . Midfield battle in 2010 Hall Farm FC (blue) v Hollycarrside (red) in a game played in the August sun of 2010.