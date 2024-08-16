Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Historic altar frontals from Sunderland’s past are being saved and restored for future generations.

The frontals, intricately-stitched fabrics which adorn altars, were once a focal point for services at Holy Trinity Church, Southwick.

Textile conservation specialist Laurie Endean-Olsen is working on the project with members of Wearside Creative Stitchers | Sunderland Echo

But when Ray Taylor, church warden at St Nicholas Church in Barnes, heard the fabrics were to be thrown away he went to collect them to ensure they wouldn’t be lost.

Unsure of what to do with the four large fabrics, he consulted St Nicholas parishioner Judith Rosenstein who is part of the Wearside Creative Stitchers group.

Judith spoke to the group who decided to take on the project of restoring and repurposing the frontals.

Ray said: “When I heard at a meeting that the frontals were to be disposed of, I asked if I could take a look. I thought it was such a shame that they were to be thrown away and wondered if there was something that could be done with them. As is typical of that time, they’re a lot more elaborate than frontals are now.

“We think some date back to the Victorian times and hadn’t been used for around 50 / 60 years and have been in storage.”

Some of the fine needlework detail on the frontals | Sunderland Echo

Wearside Creative Stitchers spoke to staff at Seventeen Nineteen in the East End, which as well as being an events space, hosts a number of community groups and has a firm focus on the heritage of the city.

They linked the stitchers up with Laurie Endean-Olsen of Page & Purl, who specialises in the conservation of books, paper and textiles.

Now, the team are attending regular sessions at Seventeen Nineteen to work on the fabrics, initially using specialist cleaning equipment with low suction to clean them of dirt without damaging the frontals.

The frontals will be taken off the boards and repurposed | Sunderland Echo

Laurie said: “This is such a lovely project to work on with a local group, which allows people to work on something of their own heritage.

“They are beautiful pieces and you can imagine sitting in church at the time they were used, the gold threads flickering in the light.”

As part of the project, the team is removing the frontals from the frames and are looking at configuring them, perhaps as hanging banners, so they are more useable and can be more easily stored, documenting the process as they go.

*If anyone is interested in displaying the pieces in future they can contact [email protected] or call on 0191 560 0288.

*Wearside Creative Stitchers meets on the third Saturday of every month at St Aidan’s Church Hall, Herrington, from 1pm to 3pm and all are welcome.

The future of Seventeen Nineteen

Seventeen Nineteen at Holy Trinity Church, East End | Sunderland Echo

The restoration of Holy Trinity Church in the East End into events space Seventeen Nineteen, so called after the year the parish church of old Sunderland opened its doors, has been a great success.

Since it opened in April 2022, it has delivered 600 events to 43,900 visitors and audience members. However, as The National Lottery Heritage Fund funding comes to an end this October, the next steps must be taken for the future of the Grade I listed building.

Seventeen Nineteen needs a new operator to continue the venue in its current form, one which can continue to deliver great community events .

The current CCT staff are already in talks with a couple of potential operators and welcome further discussions with other interested parties.

A series of Next Steps public discussion meetings at Seventeen Nineteen take place on Thursday, August 29 with sessions from 10am to 10.45am, 11am to 11.45am, 1pm to 1.45pm and 2pm to 2.45pm. All are welcome and it’s free to attend. You can book at the venue.

Or, to book for this, or any other events at the venue visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/seventeen-nineteen-31836118705