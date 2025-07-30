Hip hop scenes from Sunderland: Dance back in time for memories

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 30th Jul 2025, 06:30 BST

We’ve got some ‘off the hook’ hip hop scenes to share with you from across Wearside and County Durham.

Hip Hop Day will be here on August 11.

Okay, so it’s an American celebration, but we have got some great hip hop and street dance scenes to reflect on closer to home.

Were you pictured with Dance JAM in 2013 or Hip Hop Honeyz in 2012? How about Funki Beatz in 2008 or Standby Crew in 2013?

If you were in one of these photos, have a look and re-live the memories.

Pupils from Oxclose School formed a street dance group called Funki Beatz in 2008. They came 4th in a national competition. Who do you recognise in the group?

1. Funki at Oxclose School

Pupils from Oxclose School formed a street dance group called Funki Beatz in 2008. They came 4th in a national competition. Who do you recognise in the group? | se Photo: CA

Photo Sales
These spectators were enjoying Irish dancing, a hip hop performance and band music in the Market Square in 2009.

2. Hip hop happiness in 2009

These spectators were enjoying Irish dancing, a hip hop performance and band music in the Market Square in 2009. | se Photo: TY

Photo Sales
Hip hop dance champions Raw Edge crew were pictured performing in Sunderland's Market Square in 2009. Remember this?

3. Magnificent in Market Square

Hip hop dance champions Raw Edge crew were pictured performing in Sunderland's Market Square in 2009. Remember this? | se Photo: TY

Photo Sales
Members of the Box Youth Group were practising street dance to mark International Women's Week in 2009.

4. Practising moves in 2009

Members of the Box Youth Group were practising street dance to mark International Women's Week in 2009. | se Photo: TY

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesSunderlandAmerican
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice