Hip Hop Day will be here on August 11.

Okay, so it’s an American celebration, but we have got some great hip hop and street dance scenes to reflect on closer to home.

Were you pictured with Dance JAM in 2013 or Hip Hop Honeyz in 2012? How about Funki Beatz in 2008 or Standby Crew in 2013?

If you were in one of these photos, have a look and re-live the memories.

1 . Funki at Oxclose School Pupils from Oxclose School formed a street dance group called Funki Beatz in 2008. They came 4th in a national competition. Who do you recognise in the group? | se Photo: CA Photo Sales

2 . Hip hop happiness in 2009 These spectators were enjoying Irish dancing, a hip hop performance and band music in the Market Square in 2009. | se Photo: TY Photo Sales

3 . Magnificent in Market Square Hip hop dance champions Raw Edge crew were pictured performing in Sunderland's Market Square in 2009. Remember this? | se Photo: TY Photo Sales

4 . Practising moves in 2009 Members of the Box Youth Group were practising street dance to mark International Women's Week in 2009. | se Photo: TY Photo Sales