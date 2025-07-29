Have your say on major plans for Washington F Pit and Albany Park

Now’s your chance to have your say on the major £4.75million regeneration of Washington’s F-Pit Museum and the adjoining Albany Park.

Have your say on plans for the industrial landmark

Initial plans were approved to help make the historic landmark more of a visitor attraction earlier this year, with the commencement of the procurement processes for contractors given the go ahead.

Due to be completed in 2027, museum works will include the construction of a heritage visitor centre and café, outdoor exhibition space, play facilities, a new car park and repairs and improvements to the F-Pit Engine House.

The project also includes ongoing landscape and recreational improvements to Albany Park.

Updated plans now include more developed designs for the new Heritage Visitor Centre and Café, including an engaging external exhibition space. These have been developed by architects Mosedale Gillatt and exhibition designers Bright White Ltd.

And people are being encouraged to help shape the site’s future.

Residents have until 5pm on Friday 15 August to view the proposed designs and share their feedback on the exhibition proposals online via Have Your Say Today - Washington F Pit Museum - Commonplace.

There’s also an in-person opportunity to speak directly with the design team at a special event at the F-Pit Museum on Wednesday 31 July, from 12pm to 3pm.

This is part of the Sunderland Summer Heritage Festival programme of events to celebrate Sunderland’s unique heritage, running until Sunday 3 August.

Your feedback will help inform final plans before they move forward.

The Albany Park Masterplan has also been updated following feedback by residents during last September’s public consultation.

The final Masterplan and a full summary of the changes can now be viewed on the Common Place page.

The updated plan keeps the events area in its current northern location. It also removes some planned trees from the grass verge due to parking concerns. Changes have also been made to help reduce antisocial behaviour, including improved entrances and moving benches and bins away from problem spots.

The next phase of Park works will begin in September with drainage improvements and the creation of new ponds and wetlands. This will help local wildlife and boost biodiversity. These works will be confined to the southern half of the park and some areas will be closed while work is ongoing, but efforts will be taken to limit disruption.

Once the drainage work is complete, the rest of the phase 2 improvements will follow. These will include access improvements, a refurbished play area, a new dog exercise space, new paths, benches, bins and signs. More trees and meadow grass will also be planted. These works are expected to finish by summer 2026.

A planning application for the F Pit Museum development will be submitted later this summer. Construction is expected to start in early 2026. The new museum, visitor centre and café are planned to open in summer 2027.

Preserving history

A reminder of Washington's coal-mining past... the head-gear of Washington 'F' Pit. | Sunderland Echo

Councillor Beth Jones, Sunderland City Council’s Portfolio Holder for Communities, Culture and Tourism, said: "This next phase is about preserving Washington’s history while creating a space that people can enjoy for years to come. I encourage all residents to take part, share their views, and stay involved as the plans develop."

The Grade II listed F-Pit Museum is one of only 10 Scheduled Ancient Monuments in Sunderland. Albany Park was created on the site of the former New Washington Colliery. It is now a much-loved green space for the community.

The 'F' Pit in Washington has a long and colourful history, that saw the mining of Sunderland's famous coal supply.

Today you can view what remains of the pit above ground, including the buildings and machinery that helped make this one of the most successful and operational pits in the North East.

To view the plans, give feedback, and stay up to date, visit: Have Your Say Today - Washington F Pit Museum - Commonplace