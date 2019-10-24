Haunted Sunderland: Ghosts of the North East Land, Sea and Air Museums
Among the many sites in Sunderland that are reputed to be haunted, one has perhaps more ghostly inhabitants than any other.
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 8:00 pm
Located on the former RAF Usworth and Sunderland airport site, the North East Land, Sea and Air Museums boast a stunning array of aircraft and vehicles.
The museum has also long been believed to be haunted. Here, ghost nights organiser Keith Davison gives us a tour – and his own explanation of why so many spirits might have made it their home.