International Harry Potter Day is marked on May 2 and we are honouring the occasion with wizard scenes from Sunderland’s past.
Relive the midnight queues at Ottakars and Waterstones; Harry Potter Day at St Joseph’s RC Junior School and Sunderland Library; and Potter fans at Town End Farm Primary - all in a gallery of Sunderland Echo memories.
1. Midnight in 2003
The latest Harry Potter book launch brought queues to Ottakars at midnight in June 2003. | se Photo: JM
2. Spellbinding in 2003
These pupils from St Joseph's RC Junior School visited Ottakars as part of their Harry Potter Day celebrations in 2003. | se
3. A brush with the past
Mavis Maughan was having a load of fun with the latest JK Rowling book in Asda in 2003. | se
4. This fantastic five from St Cuthbert's RC Juniors were dressed as Harry Potter characters in Ottakars 20 years ago. Here are class teacher Fiona Fraser (Professor McGonagall), Lindsey Marshall (Hermione), Rivea Page (Harry Potter), Mark Roberts (Draco Malfoy) and David Ford (Professor Dumbledore).
