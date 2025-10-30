Sunderland Echo Morning Update 11 September, 2025

Nine photos of how we did Halloween on Wearside in the old days - including turnips for lanterns

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 30th Oct 2025, 05:55 GMT

This was how Halloween was done long before the days of trick or treating.

There were turnips instead of pumpkins, home made costumes instead of shop-bought outfits and apples that you had to bob for instead of door-to-door treats.

Let’s re-live the days of Halloween in a different Wearside era, thanks to these Sunderland Echo photo memories.

Carving out a tiny turnip for a lantern was a challenge many of us remember. That's what these members of the 10th Sunderland St Aidan's Brownie pack had in 1979.

1. Turnip challenges

Trick or treating didn't really take off in the UK until the 1980s. But we did have apple bobbing. Here are two youngsters having a go at Thompson Park Nursery in 1976.

2. Apple bobbing

Those were the days - when you got creative and made costumes yourselves. Here are some Top Rank costume memories from a Halloween night in 1986.

3. Home made costumes

The Shiney Row Community Centre Halloween party in 1978. Traditional witch and wizard hats were the go-to outfit of choice and most were usually beautifully created by family members.

4. Wonderfully witchy

