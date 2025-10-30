There were turnips instead of pumpkins, home made costumes instead of shop-bought outfits and apples that you had to bob for instead of door-to-door treats.
1. Turnip challenges
Carving out a tiny turnip for a lantern was a challenge many of us remember. That's what these members of the 10th Sunderland St Aidan's Brownie pack had in 1979. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. Apple bobbing
Trick or treating didn't really take off in the UK until the 1980s. But we did have apple bobbing.
Here are two youngsters having a go at Thompson Park Nursery in 1976. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Home made costumes
Those were the days - when you got creative and made costumes yourselves. Here are some Top Rank costume memories from a Halloween night in 1986. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Wonderfully witchy
The Shiney Row Community Centre Halloween party in 1978. Traditional witch and wizard hats were the go-to outfit of choice and most were usually beautifully created by family members. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo