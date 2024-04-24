11 gorgeous Sunderland guide dogs - including Tumble, Tanzie, Lizzie and George

Views from 2003 to 2016

By Chris Cordner
Published 24th Apr 2024, 13:52 BST

Meet 11 of the most incredible canines.

And they are just a small sample of the outstanding guide dogs who have done amazing work in Sunderland over the years.

Tanya, Tanzie, Autumn, Jen and Tumble have all appeared in the Echo.

So have Lizzie and George, Leo and Barney.

We’re celebrating them all on International Guide Dogs Day which is held on the last Wednesday in April each year.

To find out more about Guide Dogs, visit https://www.guidedogs.org.uk/

A great organisation - and a great set of guide dog photos from the Echo archives.

Fred Raffle and his guide dog Barney joined councillors for a day of fundraising in June 2003. The councillors joined in with the Shades For The Day campaign.

Trainee guide dog Leo posed for this photo with the chairman of Easington District Council, Coun Bruce Burn, in July 2004.

The Mayor of Durham Coun Mary Hawgood met David Wilkinson and his guide dog Tansey on a visit to a resource centre in March 2005.

