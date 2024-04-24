Meet 11 of the most incredible canines.
And they are just a small sample of the outstanding guide dogs who have done amazing work in Sunderland over the years.
Tanya, Tanzie, Autumn, Jen and Tumble have all appeared in the Echo.
So have Lizzie and George, Leo and Barney.
We’re celebrating them all on International Guide Dogs Day which is held on the last Wednesday in April each year.
To find out more about Guide Dogs, visit https://www.guidedogs.org.uk/
