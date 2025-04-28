Hetton Lyons Primary School gave a boost to the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association in 1990. Pictured at the school were , left to right: Margaret Allison, chairperson of the Sunderland South Shields Branch of the Association, Mavis Brennan with her guide dog, Edna; Phillip Duffy, 10; Stephen Curran, 10; Richard Borrowdale, 11; and Danielle Wilson, 10.Hetton Lyons Primary School gave a boost to the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association in 1990. Pictured at the school were , left to right: Margaret Allison, chairperson of the Sunderland South Shields Branch of the Association, Mavis Brennan with her guide dog, Edna; Phillip Duffy, 10; Stephen Curran, 10; Richard Borrowdale, 11; and Danielle Wilson, 10.
Hetton Lyons Primary School gave a boost to the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association in 1990. Pictured at the school were , left to right: Margaret Allison, chairperson of the Sunderland South Shields Branch of the Association, Mavis Brennan with her guide dog, Edna; Phillip Duffy, 10; Stephen Curran, 10; Richard Borrowdale, 11; and Danielle Wilson, 10. | se

Just adorable: 13 guide dogs who melted our hearts in Sunderland

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 28th Apr 2025, 11:49 BST

Meet Tansey, Tanya and Tumble - the Sunderland guide dogs who got us going ‘aww’ in the past.

We are celebrating these talented canines for a special reason - it’s International Guide Dog Day on April 30.

The event is always held on the last Wednesday in April and celebrates the work of guide dogs around the world.

We’ve also got reminders of Bertie, Edna, Leo and Willow plus many more. Enjoy the Sunderland Echo memories and to find out more about guide dogs, visit here.

Trainee guide dog Leo posed for this photo with the chairman of Easington District Council, Coun Bruce Burn, in July 2004.

1. Leo in 2004

Trainee guide dog Leo posed for this photo with the chairman of Easington District Council, Coun Bruce Burn, in July 2004. | se

Photo Sales
Partially sighted David Wilkinson was doing a test drive at the Nissan track to raise funds for Guide Dogs in May 2005 - and Tanya joined him.

2. Tanya in 2005

Partially sighted David Wilkinson was doing a test drive at the Nissan track to raise funds for Guide Dogs in May 2005 - and Tanya joined him. | se

Photo Sales
The Mayor of Durham Coun Mary Hawgood met David Wilkinson and his guide dog Tansey on a visit to a resource centre in March 2005.

3. Tansey in 2005

The Mayor of Durham Coun Mary Hawgood met David Wilkinson and his guide dog Tansey on a visit to a resource centre in March 2005. | se

Photo Sales
Guide dog Abbot got our attention in 2005 in Olive Street where he was pictured with Susan Hogan and David Lucas.

4. Abbot in 2005

Guide dog Abbot got our attention in 2005 in Olive Street where he was pictured with Susan Hogan and David Lucas. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandHeartsMemoriesSunderland Echo
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice