The event is always held on the last Wednesday in April and celebrates the work of guide dogs around the world.
We’ve also got reminders of Bertie, Edna, Leo and Willow plus many more. Enjoy the Sunderland Echo memories and to find out more about guide dogs, visit here.
1. Leo in 2004
Trainee guide dog Leo posed for this photo with the chairman of Easington District Council, Coun Bruce Burn, in July 2004. | se
2. Tanya in 2005
Partially sighted David Wilkinson was doing a test drive at the Nissan track to raise funds for Guide Dogs in May 2005 - and Tanya joined him. | se
3. Tansey in 2005
The Mayor of Durham Coun Mary Hawgood met David Wilkinson and his guide dog Tansey on a visit to a resource centre in March 2005. | se
4. Abbot in 2005
Guide dog Abbot got our attention in 2005 in Olive Street where he was pictured with Susan Hogan and David Lucas. | se
