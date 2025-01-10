Sunderland gritter scenes: And UK gritter names which made me laugh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cold enough for you? Let’s hand it to Wearside’s gritter teams who keep us safe.

They do a vital job each winter and we are paying tribute to them with Sunderland gritter scenes from the past.

We have also taken a look at some of the funniest and quirkiest names for gritters around the UK.

Why not share the funniest suggestion that you have for a gritter name.