Sunderland gritter scenes: And UK gritter names which made me laugh
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Cold enough for you? Let’s hand it to Wearside’s gritter teams who keep us safe.
They do a vital job each winter and we are paying tribute to them with Sunderland gritter scenes from the past.
We have also taken a look at some of the funniest and quirkiest names for gritters around the UK.
Why not share the funniest suggestion that you have for a gritter name.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.