15 Great North Run photos: Relive those nerve-filled moments as you made your way to the start line

By Chris Cordner

Published 29th Jul 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2025, 12:00 BST

The countdown is on to the return of the Great North Run - and more scenes like these atmospheric photos.

There is one month to go to the iconic event which sees 60,000 people tackle the 13.1 mile course from Newcastle to South Shields.

Look at these incredible Getty Images scenes from last year’s event which shows everything from the packed crowds on the Metro to the bustling streets of Newcastle as runners head to the start line.

Tell us if you have a special 2025 Great North Run story to tell by emailing [email protected]

Runners use the Metro as they make their way to the start line of the AJ Bell Great North Run last year. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

1. On the Metro

Runners use the Metro as they make their way to the start line of the AJ Bell Great North Run last year. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Yet another Metro service arrives in Newcastle with a packed load of Great North Runners. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

2. Arriving in Newcastle

Yet another Metro service arrives in Newcastle with a packed load of Great North Runners. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) | Getty Images

A soggy day but these runners were still enjoying a casual stroll towards the start line of last year's half marathon. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

3. A casual stroll

A soggy day but these runners were still enjoying a casual stroll towards the start line of last year's half marathon. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The AJ Bell Great North Run is the world's biggest half marathon, attracting 60,000 runners each year to its iconic 13.1 mile route from Newcastle to South Shields. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

4. Packed in Newcastle

The AJ Bell Great North Run is the world's biggest half marathon, attracting 60,000 runners each year to its iconic 13.1 mile route from Newcastle to South Shields. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) | Getty Images

