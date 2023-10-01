Grandparents Day: Here's 9 great Wearside memories to celebrate them all

Grans, nanas, gramps, granddads - we're celebrating them all

Happy Grandparents Day everyone.

How could we not mention the day when we pay tribute to nanas and grandads all over Sunderland and County Durham.

Have a look at scenes from Sunderland High School where grandparents went back to the classroom, a Soccatots class with grandparents joining in at Washington - and the oldest paper delivered on Wearside at 81.

All of these scenes come from the Sunderland Echo archives but how many do you remember.

1 . Grand-est of celebrations Time to celebrate all of the superb grandparents across Wearside.

2 . Having a right royal time Grandmother Mrs Elizabeth Marshal and her friend Mrs Sandra Duncan of Brandling Street, Roker, set out to dance till dawn decked out in Union Jacks to mark the Royal wedding in 1981.

3 . Fab Florence in the news Seaham grandmother Florence Islip who was still doing a paper round aged 81 in 2002.

4 . Back to the classroom at the High School Grandparents went back to school for this day of learning at Sunderland High School in 2003.