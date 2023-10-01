News you can trust since 1873
Grandparents Day: Here's 9 great Wearside memories to celebrate them all

Grans, nanas, gramps, granddads - we're celebrating them all

By Chris Cordner
Published 1st Oct 2023, 04:55 BST

Happy Grandparents Day everyone.

How could we not mention the day when we pay tribute to nanas and grandads all over Sunderland and County Durham.

Have a look at scenes from Sunderland High School where grandparents went back to the classroom, a Soccatots class with grandparents joining in at Washington - and the oldest paper delivered on Wearside at 81.

All of these scenes come from the Sunderland Echo archives but how many do you remember.

Time to celebrate all of the superb grandparents across Wearside.

1. Grand-est of celebrations

Grandmother Mrs Elizabeth Marshal and her friend Mrs Sandra Duncan of Brandling Street, Roker, set out to dance till dawn decked out in Union Jacks to mark the Royal wedding in 1981.

2. Having a right royal time

Seaham grandmother Florence Islip who was still doing a paper round aged 81 in 2002.

3. Fab Florence in the news

Grandparents went back to school for this day of learning at Sunderland High School in 2003.

4. Back to the classroom at the High School

