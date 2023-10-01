Grandparents Day: Here's 9 great Wearside memories to celebrate them all
Grans, nanas, gramps, granddads - we're celebrating them all
Happy Grandparents Day everyone.
How could we not mention the day when we pay tribute to nanas and grandads all over Sunderland and County Durham.
Have a look at scenes from Sunderland High School where grandparents went back to the classroom, a Soccatots class with grandparents joining in at Washington - and the oldest paper delivered on Wearside at 81.
All of these scenes come from the Sunderland Echo archives but how many do you remember.
