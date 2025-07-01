Haunted North East: A grisly look at the ghosts who spook our region

By Chris Cordner

Published 1st Jul 2025, 16:40 BST

Prepare to be thrilled, informed and perhaps spooked thanks to a new book which is all about the North East’s ghosts.

Rob Kirkup’s new publication called Ghosts of the North East is out on July 15 and costs £15.99 in paperback.

Today, we have a gallery of insights into some of the book’s spirits from across Durham and Northumberland, and Newcastle and Sunderland.

They include the Poppy Girl who haunts a condemned cell and Bob the lighthouse ghost.

Read on for a tempting look at a small selection of the book’s packed pages.

It is also available in Kindle, Kobo and iBook formats and has been produced by Amberley Publishing.

Have a look at our small taster of the book which is packed with 96 pages of facts as well as 100 photographs.

1. A teasing look at a wonderful read

Souter Lighthouse, pictured in 2024, was inaugurated in 1871. The lighthouse is said to be haunted by two spirits. One is the ghost of a former keeper and another is Bob the colliery worker who lived and died there in the 1930s.

2. A spiritual scene

Souter Lighthouse, pictured in 2024, was inaugurated in 1871. The lighthouse is said to be haunted by two spirits. One is the ghost of a former keeper and another is Bob the colliery worker who lived and died there in the 1930s. | sg

Snow on the ground at Hylton Castle in this wonderland scene in 2005. It was said to be haunted by the figure of the murdered Roger Skelton who would say 'I'm Cauld, I'm Cauld'. But other spirits have been reported there including a dark figure who followed a man home, as well as unexplained noises and laughter.

3. Hylton Castle

Snow on the ground at Hylton Castle in this wonderland scene in 2005. It was said to be haunted by the figure of the murdered Roger Skelton who would say 'I'm Cauld, I'm Cauld'. But other spirits have been reported there including a dark figure who followed a man home, as well as unexplained noises and laughter. | se

Marsden Grotto has had reports of banging, whispering and screaming over the years. It holds the reputation of being England's most haunted pub.

4. Marsden Grotto

Marsden Grotto has had reports of banging, whispering and screaming over the years. It holds the reputation of being England's most haunted pub. | nw

