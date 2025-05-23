Have a look at 13 sparkling photos from a 2017 night out at the Sunderland venue.

They were submitted to the Sunderland Echo and we hope they bring back recollections of wonderful times well spent.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Such happy memories Having a great time in 2017 but we want to know who the happy people are in the picture. | other 3rd party Photo Sales

2 . Flashback to 2017 Two more people having a great time on their Sunderland night out. Tell us if this brings back happy memories. | other 3rd party Photo Sales

3 . A drink with friends Tell us if you were in one of these photos which were taken at Gatsby in Sunderland eight years ago. | other 3rd party Photo Sales