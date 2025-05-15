Washington’s coalmining heritage will be honoured this weekend at a special music and heritage event.

Beamish volunteer Bill Elliott | Beamish

Former history teacher and current Beamish volunteer Bill Elliott has coalmining in his blood, with five generations of his family working at the old Harraton Colliery.

His family juggled their day jobs with being folk musicians and, performing as the Elliotts of Birtley, became well-known for their songs inspired by mining, with the BBC even making a film on the family in the 1960s and American folk singer Peggy Seeger featuring their music.

Today, Bill keeps the tradition alive singing songs in the pit village in Beamish and delivering workshops on the region’s industrial heritage.

He also performs in folk band, Northern Roots, who will perform at an event to mark the 60th anniversary of the closure of Harraton Colliery.

Fittingly, the event is being held at Rickleton Primary School in Vigo Lane, which stands on the very site of the old colliery.

All are welcome to attend the event, which will take place from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, May 17.

As well as Northen Roots, the day will feature performances from Bearpark and Esh Colliery Band and the school choir, as well as display of artefacts associated with mining.

Bill said: “All my family worked at Harraton Colliery. I was actually the one who broke the mould as I went to Washington Grammar and became a teacher.”

Such was Bill’s family’s connection to the colliery, which closed on May 29, 1965, that his grandfather, Jack, features in a banner created in honour of the colliery in 2004.

Artist Aidan Doyle putting the finishing touches to the Cotia banner, featuring Bill's grandfather | Sunderland Echo

He stands alongside fellow pitman Jock Purdon, another prominent figure who upheld the mining music tradition.

The colliery was colloquially known as Cotia Pit due to the number of Scots who worked there, including Jock.

The banner usually hangs in Redhills: Durham Miners Hall, but has been proudly hung in Rickleton Primary for the past three years whilst Redhills undergoes a major refurbishment.

Bill said: “I’m really looking forward to Saturday, to performing in the school hall where, beneath, five generations of my family worked. I felt it was important to commemorate this 60th anniversary.

“All are welcome to come along, it’s drop in, and learn about the heritage and enjoy the music.”