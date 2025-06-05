To celebrate, we are serving up Sunderland Echo memories from 1980 to 2022, taking in Minchellas, Downeys, Angels, Redz and plenty more besides. Tuck in!
1. Dining out in Derwent Street
The ABC cinema, fish and chip shop, Famous Army Stores and Ibbitsons dominating the skyline in this retro view from Derwent Street 45 years ago. | se
2. Fish, chips and a stroll
What could be better than a stroll at Seaburn with fish and chips to enjoy in August 1990. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Mister Cod memories
David and Angela Smith showed off the tasty food which won them on the regional shortlist of the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year competition in 2002.
They were pictured at their premises Mister Cod. | se
4. Champions in Carley Hill
Fountains with the Seafish Award and here are the staff with the trophy in 2005. | se
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.