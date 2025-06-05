Happy National Fish and Chip Day! Tuck in to plateful of 15 fantastic chippy scenes from Sunderland's past

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 5th Jun 2025, 09:09 BST

Happy National Fish and Chip Day everyone! Let’s celebrate with a wonderful array of Wearside retro servings.

Get your taste buds going with this selection of fish and chip scenes from Sunderland’s past as we celebrate a national day which is marking its 10th anniversary this year.

To celebrate, we are serving up Sunderland Echo memories from 1980 to 2022, taking in Minchellas, Downeys, Angels, Redz and plenty more besides. Tuck in!

The ABC cinema, fish and chip shop, Famous Army Stores and Ibbitsons dominating the skyline in this retro view from Derwent Street 45 years ago.

1. Dining out in Derwent Street

The ABC cinema, fish and chip shop, Famous Army Stores and Ibbitsons dominating the skyline in this retro view from Derwent Street 45 years ago. | se

What could be better than a stroll at Seaburn with fish and chips to enjoy in August 1990.

2. Fish, chips and a stroll

What could be better than a stroll at Seaburn with fish and chips to enjoy in August 1990. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

David and Angela Smith showed off the tasty food which won them on the regional shortlist of the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year competition in 2002. They were pictured at their premises Mister Cod.

3. Mister Cod memories

David and Angela Smith showed off the tasty food which won them on the regional shortlist of the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year competition in 2002. They were pictured at their premises Mister Cod. | se

Fountains with the Seafish Award and here are the staff with the trophy in 2005.

4. Champions in Carley Hill

Fountains with the Seafish Award and here are the staff with the trophy in 2005. | se

