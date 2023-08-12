Down your street: 11 archive photos of Ferryboat Lane

From Government Ministers to goalkeeping heroes. Ferryboat Lane has welcomed them all.

It's one street with many faces and we've taken a look at them with this journey through the Sunderland Echo archives.

We've got the construction of the bypass in 1970, floods in 1996, and new art at the Shipwrights in 2019.

That's not all. See what else we've found in our retro spotlight.

1 . A focus on Ferryboat Lane A Sunderland street in the spotlight. See how many scenes you remember.

2 . Taking shape in the 70s Construction of a new road at Ferryboat Lane in June 1970.

3 . Braving the floods Stephen Smith helps protect the Moorings Boat Club in Ferryboat Lane, from the floods of 1996.

4 . Putting Wearside first The Wearside First Credit Union team pictured in Ferryboat Lane in 2004.