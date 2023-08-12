News you can trust since 1873
11 pictures of Sunderland's Ferryboat Lane from over the years as we put a spotlight on the street

Down your street: 11 archive photos of Ferryboat Lane

By Chris Cordner
Published 12th Aug 2023, 16:32 BST

From Government Ministers to goalkeeping heroes. Ferryboat Lane has welcomed them all.

It's one street with many faces and we've taken a look at them with this journey through the Sunderland Echo archives.

We've got the construction of the bypass in 1970, floods in 1996, and new art at the Shipwrights in 2019.

That's not all. See what else we've found in our retro spotlight.

A Sunderland street in the spotlight. See how many scenes you remember.

1. A focus on Ferryboat Lane

A Sunderland street in the spotlight. See how many scenes you remember.

Construction of a new road at Ferryboat Lane in June 1970.

2. Taking shape in the 70s

Construction of a new road at Ferryboat Lane in June 1970.

Stephen Smith helps protect the Moorings Boat Club in Ferryboat Lane, from the floods of 1996.

3. Braving the floods

Stephen Smith helps protect the Moorings Boat Club in Ferryboat Lane, from the floods of 1996.

The Wearside First Credit Union team pictured in Ferryboat Lane in 2004.

4. Putting Wearside first

The Wearside First Credit Union team pictured in Ferryboat Lane in 2004.

