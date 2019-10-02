Performers at the Houghton Feast opening ceremony in 2017.

Feast your eyes on our 25 reminders of Houghton's biggest events

The fantastically colourful Houghton Feast returns this week.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 11:44 am

And what could be better to get you in the mood than a look back at the fun you had at Feasts gone by.

We’ve selected a lovely spread of photos from 2016 and 2017. So if you were pictured having a great old time, you may be among our pictures.

Take a look and let us know if these scenes bring back memories.

1. Having great fun in 2016

Members of Zazz School of Dance entertaining the crowds at the opening of Houghton Feast in 2016.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Fireworks in 2017

The Houghton Feast firework display from two years ago. Remember this?

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Look at the huge crowds

A picture from the ongoing Houghton Feast celebrations in 2016.

Photo: SE

4. Spidey gets in on the act

Remember this from 2016?

Photo: Kevin Brady

