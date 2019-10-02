Feast your eyes on our 25 reminders of Houghton's biggest events
The fantastically colourful Houghton Feast returns this week.
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 16:45 pm
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 11:44 am
And what could be better to get you in the mood than a look back at the fun you had at Feasts gone by.
We’ve selected a lovely spread of photos from 2016 and 2017. So if you were pictured having a great old time, you may be among our pictures.
Take a look and let us know if these scenes bring back memories.