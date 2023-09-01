On the bill: Leek shows and talent contests

It's not often we mention Crazy Frog and giant leeks in the same sentence.

But we have got both in our retro feature on Farringdon Social Club.

The club held lots of wonderful leek shows over the years and we've got them from 1975 and 2006.

And who could forget the great fancy dress competitions which have seen some wonderful costumes over the years - including Crazy Frog in 2005.

Enjoy the nostalgic journey courtesy of the Sunderland Echo archives.

1 . Photos from Farringdon A Sunderland club through the years. See how many of these events you remember. Photo Sales

2 . A table of top exhibits The Farringdon Club leek show in 1975. Photo Sales

3 . Queens of the clubs The Durham C.I.U. Queen of Clubs contest at the club in 1980. Pictured left to right: Evelyn Humphrey, Elaine Daring, Elaine Thompson, Jaclyn Brand and Sandra Potts. Photo Sales

4 . At the snooker table Inside the club and ready for a game of snooker in 1985. Photo Sales