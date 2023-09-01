News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital

Nine memories from Sunderland's Farringdon Club, including stage acts, fancy dress contests and leek shows you might remember

On the bill: Leek shows and talent contests

By Chris Cordner
Published 1st Sep 2023, 04:55 BST

It's not often we mention Crazy Frog and giant leeks in the same sentence.

But we have got both in our retro feature on Farringdon Social Club.

The club held lots of wonderful leek shows over the years and we've got them from 1975 and 2006.

And who could forget the great fancy dress competitions which have seen some wonderful costumes over the years - including Crazy Frog in 2005.

Enjoy the nostalgic journey courtesy of the Sunderland Echo archives.

A Sunderland club through the years. See how many of these events you remember.

1. Photos from Farringdon

A Sunderland club through the years. See how many of these events you remember.

Photo Sales
The Farringdon Club leek show in 1975.

2. A table of top exhibits

The Farringdon Club leek show in 1975.

Photo Sales
The Durham C.I.U. Queen of Clubs contest at the club in 1980. Pictured left to right: Evelyn Humphrey, Elaine Daring, Elaine Thompson, Jaclyn Brand and Sandra Potts.

3. Queens of the clubs

The Durham C.I.U. Queen of Clubs contest at the club in 1980. Pictured left to right: Evelyn Humphrey, Elaine Daring, Elaine Thompson, Jaclyn Brand and Sandra Potts.

Photo Sales
Inside the club and ready for a game of snooker in 1985.

4. At the snooker table

Inside the club and ready for a game of snooker in 1985.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandNostalgia