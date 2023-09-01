Nine memories from Sunderland's Farringdon Club, including stage acts, fancy dress contests and leek shows you might remember
On the bill: Leek shows and talent contests
It's not often we mention Crazy Frog and giant leeks in the same sentence.
But we have got both in our retro feature on Farringdon Social Club.
The club held lots of wonderful leek shows over the years and we've got them from 1975 and 2006.
And who could forget the great fancy dress competitions which have seen some wonderful costumes over the years - including Crazy Frog in 2005.
Enjoy the nostalgic journey courtesy of the Sunderland Echo archives.
1 / 3