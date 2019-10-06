Fancy a trip back to Finos? Here's 15 reminders of the fun you had at the Sunderland favourite
It was a Sunderland favourite for decades.
Sunday, 6th October 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated
Friday, 4th October 2019, 10:42 am
So here’s a chance to remember the days of Finos which was a venue of choice for many. Take a look through our reminders of the Park Lane favourite and see if they bring back any memories for you.
As well as enjoying a dance, we’ve also got an image of local fave group The Toy Dolls on stage. Do you remember seeing them there: perhaps you danced (pogoed) to their hit single Nelly The Elephant!
Please get in touch.