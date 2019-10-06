Pals together but do you recognise them in this 1992 photo?

Fancy a trip back to Finos? Here's 15 reminders of the fun you had at the Sunderland favourite

It was a Sunderland favourite for decades.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 6th October 2019, 16:45 pm
So here’s a chance to remember the days of Finos which was a venue of choice for many. Take a look through our reminders of the Park Lane favourite and see if they bring back any memories for you.

As well as enjoying a dance, we’ve also got an image of local fave group The Toy Dolls on stage. Do you remember seeing them there: perhaps you danced (pogoed) to their hit single Nelly The Elephant!

Please get in touch.

1. A toast to Finos

Plenty of smiles in this scene from 27 years ago.

2. Finos in 1982

A Park Lane scene showing Finos in 1982.

3. Huge crowds

A packed dance floor. Do you remember scenes such as these from the 1990s?

4. In the picture

Were you pictured at Finos in 1992?

