Explore one of the world’s most iconic documents and how it’s still relevant centuries after its creation at a new exhibition.

Visitors walking past large Voiles created by artist Ash Mills | Ash Mills

A powerful new exhibition called Magna Carta and the North is now on show at Durham Cathedral.

Celebrating the 800th anniversary of the 1225 issue of Magna Carta, alongside immersive art installations, the exhibition offers a rare opportunity to reflect on timeless values such as accountability of leaders, protection of the vulnerable and equality.

The hugely important historical document was the first to put into writing the principle that the king and his government was not above the law. It sought to prevent the king from exploiting his power, and placed limits of royal authority by establishing law as a power in itself.

The Very Revd Philip Plyming, Dean of Durham said: "This exhibition is more than a window into the past—it is a mirror held up to our present. Magna Carta and the North invites us to reflect not only on the foundations of justice and liberty in our nation’s history, but also on the enduring call of the Christian faith to seek justice and equality for all human beings made in the image of God.

1225 issue of the Magna Carta in the Collections Gallery at Durham Cathedral | Submitted

“As individuals and communities, we are challenged to consider how we uphold these values today, and how we shape a society that serves the common good with integrity and compassion."

Opened by The Right Honourable The Baroness Hale of Richmond, former President of the UK Supreme Court, the exhibition has already had an overwhelming response.

During its opening day, visitors who viewed the Magna Cartas up-close and also paused to reflect on the immersive artworks described the experience as 'amazing' and 'striking' whilst others defined it as 'breath-taking' and 'powerful'.

A key feature of the exhibition is a series of contemporary art installations that respond to the themes of Magna Carta, creating a dialogue between past and present.

Among them is the luminous "The Words That Bind Us"- a large-scale, participatory installation that invites visitors to reflect on the power of language, law, and shared values.

Projected onto the floor of the Nave, the piece creates a rippling river of words that reinterprets the spirit of Magna Carta and its continuing call for justice in today’s world.

'The Words That Bind Us' by artist Nicola Anthony projected onto the cathedral floor. | Submitted

Artist Nicola Anthony said: “The Words That Bind Us is a conversation across centuries—rooted in the ideals of the Magna Carta and shaped by the voices of today. It’s a living river of light and language, inviting visitors to reflect on justice, compassion, and community.

“I hope people leave with a deepened connection to this sacred space, and a sense of belonging to something larger.”

Visitors can also see large-scale voiles created by artist and photographer Ash Mills. These vibrant, stained-glass-inspired illustrations are suspended in the Galilee Chapel and between the Cathedral’s columns, telling the story and influence of Magna Carta through powerful visual symbolism.

A rare experience

Andrew Usher, Chief Officer for Visitor Experience and Enterprise said: “Magna Carta and the North is more than a historical display - it’s an invitation to reflect on the values that continue to shape our society.

“Seeing the 1216, 1225 and 1330 issues of Magna Carta in person is a rare experience. Whether you're drawn by history, art, or if current events are making you want to explore what justice and equality mean today, this exhibition offers a unique and thought-provoking journey for visitors of all ages.”

Running alongside the exhibition is a rich programme of events designed to deepen engagement with the themes of Magna Carta and the North. Visitors can enjoy a variety of talks, tours, panel discussions, and family-friendly events.

The exhibition is now open and runs until 2 November 2025. On display in Durham Cathedral Museum will be the only surviving 1216 Magna Carta, along with issues from 1225 and 1300, and three Forest Charters - practical documents granting access to land and natural resources.

Tickets for the Museum cost £7.50 for adults and will be free for under 18s. There is no admission charge to enter Durham Cathedral, donations are welcome.

For more information visit www.durhamcathedral.co.uk/magnacarta