Explore colourful history of Sunderland's The Bunker as part of free Heritage Open Days
Step inside the sights and sounds of Sunderland institution The Bunker.
The Bunker studios and culture hub has 40 years of making memories and music in the city, so it's fitting that it's one of the buildings throwing open its doors for this month's Heritage Open Days. The Bunker moved to its current site in Stockton Road in 1982, however, the building has a rich history that predates that, all the way back to 1880.
Its history includes once housing Milburn's Bakery and, as part of Heritage Open Days, people are being asked for their memories of Milburn's or the building.
Taking place on Friday, September 15 at 1pm, the Heritage Open Day will feature a guided tour, presentation, photographs and videos of this famous building.
Visitors will be able to explore the history, the music and the stories of how this iconic cultural hub changed over the years.
From a bicycle factory to a well-known and well-loved bakery to a place where people of all ages have met to share ideas, create, learn and perform, The Bunker has become the centre of grass roots music in Sunderland.
A number of photos and articles have already been discovered with help from the volunteers at Sunderland Antiquarian Society. The Bunker Director Kenny Sanger said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming new visitors to The Bunker, who may be coming for a different reason to what people usually come for: to learn about the history of this fantastic, interesting building.”
He added: ”Is there a ghost? Which famous bands played here? You can find out the answer to these two questions that get asked almost every day, and many more.”
The Bunker Heritage Open Days event is on Friday 15 September at 1pm. Pre-booking is preferred as space is limited.
Go to: https://bunkeruk.com/booking/ to book a space. The Bunker would also like to hear from anyone who worked at Milburn’s, and are collecting photographs, newspaper cuttings and memories of times gone by in the building, with a view to producing a permanent interactive exhibition for people to visit every day.
For anyone who has any photographs, please email The Bunker on [email protected] call 0191 5671777.
Heritage Open Days
For nine days in September, residents and visitors will be able to immerse themselves in the city’s culture with a series of free events and Heritage Open Days. Part of England’s largest festival of history and culture, this year’s theme is Creativity Unwrapped, showcasing the city’s history of creativity and celebrating the way it has shaped our culture.
Visitors can take a vintage bus tour around some of Sunderland’s heritage attractions including Hylton Castle, Ryhope Engines Museum, Washington F Pit Museum and Bowes Railway Museum. The initiative is running until Sunday September 17.
A full programme of events can be found on the City of Sunderland website.