We are and we have loads of them from Sunderland, East Durham and South Tyneside.

There’s the stars of the show who have performed in the area to the schools which took part in their own mini Eurovision.

We have even got a scene from the street which held its own Eurovision party in 2007. Intrigued? Read on for more memories!

1 . Fizzing back to 1981 British pop group Bucks Fizz won the 1981 Eurovision Song Contest. They also appeared at Bents Park in South Shields. (Photo by Hilaria McCarthy/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

2 . Bob's big bid Sunderland man Bob Marshall, who co-wrote one of the numbers bidding to be Britain's entry in the 1999 Eurovision Song Contest.

3 . Eurovision winner at a Sunderland school Ruslana, winner of the 2004 Eurovision Song Contest, with her dancers on stage at Southmoor School. Were you there for the 2005 Sunderland show?