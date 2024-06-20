Nine England fan moments from Sunderland which will have you going 'awww'

By Chris Cordner
Published 20th Jun 2024, 12:25 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2024, 12:54 BST

Round of applause for these young England fans from Sunderland.

All of them were photographed by the Echo in years gone by - and not just people.

Even the dogs got in on the act in these ultra-cute scenes from 2004 onwards.

As we cheer Gareth Southgate’s team once more, let’s hear it for the young fans who got their first taste of following England - joy, heartache and all.

Young fans getting their first tastes of watching the Three Lions back in Sunderland.

1. That England experience

A winner on the cuteness front during the Euros in 2004.

2. Lots of love for dad

A winner on the cuteness front during the Euros in 2004. | se

This young fan watched the screens in the Sports Bar as England lost to Portugal on penalties in 2004.

3. Penalties - again

This young fan watched the screens in the Sports Bar as England lost to Portugal on penalties in 2004. | se

Finding out at an early age about the stresses of following England. A young supporter who watched from the Sports Bar in the Stadium of Light as England went out of the 2004 Euros.

4. Tough times

Finding out at an early age about the stresses of following England. A young supporter who watched from the Sports Bar in the Stadium of Light as England went out of the 2004 Euros. | se

