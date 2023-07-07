It's a sad day for Sunderland movie goers.
It's been a place of thrills, drama and free ice cream.
Maybe you were there when it held a talent competition in 2016? Or an all-night sit-in of the Twilight films in 2011.
You might have met a Dalek in 2019 or won a 5ft 6ins Great Dane in 2010.
1. A set of Empire Cinema retro scenes you might just recognise.
2. Martin Burdon (left) and Diane Martin with the 5ft 6in Great Dane teddy that was being raffled for Pawz for Thought in 2010. Did you win it?
3. Pupils from Southwick Primary School were guests of The Variety Club at a special viewing of Gullivers Travels in 2011.
4. Ready for a long stint watching back to back Twilight films at the Empire Cinema, in 2011.
