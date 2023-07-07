News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Showing now: 13 retro photos of the Empire Cinema in Sunderland

On the bill: 13 photos of the Empire Cinema in Sunderland

By Chris Cordner
Published 7th Jul 2023, 15:36 BST

It's a sad day for Sunderland movie goers.

The Empire Cinema is closing with immediate effect.

It's been a place of thrills, drama and free ice cream.

Maybe you were there when it held a talent competition in 2016? Or an all-night sit-in of the Twilight films in 2011.

You might have met a Dalek in 2019 or won a 5ft 6ins Great Dane in 2010.

Curtain up on these memories and more from the Sunderland Echo archives.

A set of Empire Cinema retro photos you might just recognise.

1. A set of Empire Cinema retro scenes you might just recognise.

A set of Empire Cinema retro photos you might just recognise.

Photo Sales
Martin Burdon (left) and Diane Martin with the 5ft 6in Great Dane teddy that was being raffled for Pawz for Thought in 2010. Did you win it?

2. Martin Burdon (left) and Diane Martin with the 5ft 6in Great Dane teddy that was being raffled for Pawz for Thought in 2010. Did you win it?

Martin Burdon (left) and Diane Martin with the 5ft 6in Great Dane teddy that was being raffled for Pawz for Thought in 2010. Did you win it?

Photo Sales
Pupils from Southwick Primary School were guests of The Variety Club at a special viewing of Gullivers Travels in 2011.

3. Pupils from Southwick Primary School were guests of The Variety Club at a special viewing of Gullivers Travels in 2011.

Pupils from Southwick Primary School were guests of The Variety Club at a special viewing of Gullivers Travels in 2011.

Photo Sales
Ready for a long stint watching back to back Twilight films at the Empire Cinema, in 2011.

4. Ready for a long stint watching back to back Twilight films at the Empire Cinema, in 2011.

Ready for a long stint watching back to back Twilight films at the Empire Cinema, in 2011.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Nostalgia