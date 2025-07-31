Uh-huh: 13 times we saw the King in Sunderland as we count down to Elvis Week

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 31st Jul 2025, 06:30 BST

The countdown is on to Elvis Week.

Don’t be cruel because we want you to share your Wearside and County Durham recollections of your Presley-themed events over the years.

The week of celebrations starts on August 8 and is an annual tribute to the King’s music and movies.

Closer to home, you’ve regularly held events with an Elvis theme, from a kindergarten in Fulwell to a church in Houghton. Take a look and see how many of these you remember.

Elvis strikes a pose at Asda, Grangetown in January 2000, as part of a nationwide Asda stores celebration of Elvis's 65th birthday. Shoppers were treated to old favourites like Jailhouse Rock on the shop's PA system. Kevin Wilson, security manager at the Grangetown store, dressed as The King.

1. Elvis in Grangetown

Elvis strikes a pose at Asda, Grangetown in January 2000, as part of a nationwide Asda stores celebration of Elvis's 65th birthday. Shoppers were treated to old favourites like Jailhouse Rock on the shop's PA system. Kevin Wilson, security manager at the Grangetown store, dressed as The King. | se Photo: se

Four Elvis impersonators who took part in the Little Less Conversation exhibition at the Reg Vardy Gallery in 2005. Here are Neil Hanster, Mark Goddard, CJ Mack and Ralph Clark.

2. Elvis times four

Four Elvis impersonators who took part in the Little Less Conversation exhibition at the Reg Vardy Gallery in 2005. Here are Neil Hanster, Mark Goddard, CJ Mack and Ralph Clark. | se Photo: PB

A charity Halloween night for St Benedict's Hospice raised £1,000. Were you in the picture in 2005?

3. Fun at Halloween - with Elvis

A charity Halloween night for St Benedict's Hospice raised £1,000. Were you in the picture in 2005? | se Photo: MM

'Young Elvis' Christopher Wharton was pictured with fellow entertainers as they prepared for a charity concert 20 years ago.

4. Ready to perform in 2005

'Young Elvis' Christopher Wharton was pictured with fellow entertainers as they prepared for a charity concert 20 years ago. | se Photo: AB

