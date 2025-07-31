Don’t be cruel because we want you to share your Wearside and County Durham recollections of your Presley-themed events over the years.

The week of celebrations starts on August 8 and is an annual tribute to the King’s music and movies.

Closer to home, you’ve regularly held events with an Elvis theme, from a kindergarten in Fulwell to a church in Houghton. Take a look and see how many of these you remember.

1 . Elvis in Grangetown Elvis strikes a pose at Asda, Grangetown in January 2000, as part of a nationwide Asda stores celebration of Elvis's 65th birthday. Shoppers were treated to old favourites like Jailhouse Rock on the shop's PA system. Kevin Wilson, security manager at the Grangetown store, dressed as The King.

2 . Elvis times four Four Elvis impersonators who took part in the Little Less Conversation exhibition at the Reg Vardy Gallery in 2005. Here are Neil Hanster, Mark Goddard, CJ Mack and Ralph Clark.

3 . Fun at Halloween - with Elvis A charity Halloween night for St Benedict's Hospice raised £1,000. Were you in the picture in 2005?