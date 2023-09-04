Eight times Bake Off stars have found their way to Sunderland
Topping up on the Bake Off memories
The timer's on and it is counting down to the return of the Great British Bake Off.
Who's ready for another round of Star Bakers and Paul's handshake.
And to get you in the spirit of the hit series, here's an Echo archive reminder of the times when the contestants from previous shows - Brendan Lynch, Martha Collison and Andrew Smyth - have come to Wearside.
They served up a treat of memories in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Read on and see how it turned out.
1 / 3