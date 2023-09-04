News you can trust since 1873
Eight times Bake Off stars have found their way to Sunderland

Topping up on the Bake Off memories

By Chris Cordner
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:17 BST

The timer's on and it is counting down to the return of the Great British Bake Off.

Who's ready for another round of Star Bakers and Paul's handshake.

We've got a whole section dedicated to the show on the Echo's website.

And to get you in the spirit of the hit series, here's an Echo archive reminder of the times when the contestants from previous shows - Brendan Lynch, Martha Collison and Andrew Smyth - have come to Wearside.

They served up a treat of memories in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Read on and see how it turned out.

Bake Off stars we've seen on Wearside.

1. A recipe for memories

Bake Off stars we've seen on Wearside.

Great British Bake Off finalist Brendan Lynch, judging NPower's Cake Off, with winner Chris Hogg and runners up Louise Thornton and David Turner.

2. Tops in 2015

Great British Bake Off finalist Brendan Lynch, judging NPower's Cake Off, with winner Chris Hogg and runners up Louise Thornton and David Turner.

Martha Collison gave her support to Macmillan's World's Biggest Coffee Morning at Npower in 2016.

3. Baking with Martha

Martha Collison gave her support to Macmillan's World's Biggest Coffee Morning at Npower in 2016.

Bake Off star Andrew Smyth helps out at Npowers Macmillan's coffee morning in 2017.

4. Andrew gives a hand

Bake Off star Andrew Smyth helps out at Npowers Macmillan's coffee morning in 2017.

