A unique new piece of music which captures the sound of a coal mine will have its premiere performance on Wearside this weekend.

A team of musicians went down an old drift coal mine at Beamish Colliery to digitally capture the ‘reverb’ of the mine.

‘We have to play our part in how we build a sustainable future’

The recording of the unique piece of music. Photo: Scott Liddell. | Scott Liddell

The result was a piece of music called Ancestral Reverb which was commissioned by Durham Miners’ Association.

It can be heard at an exclusive event at the Durham Book Festival in Durham City tomorrow.

Ross Forbes, Chief Executive at Durham Miner’s Hall in Redhills, said: “Redhills has been working closely with Threads in the Ground to develop education programmes and community responses to climate change. The Durham coalfield produced a lot of carbon in the past, and now we have to play our part in how we build a sustainable future.”

Music from 1903 is also included

A symphony of sounds which captures Wearside's coal mining heritage. Photo: Scott Liddell. | Scott Liddell

The new composition was created by the climate hope organisation, Threads in the Ground.

It also features some of the oldest known recordings of colliery pit brass bands from 1903, combined with music played by the current Durham Miners’ Association band.

Producer Bert Verso weaved the brass band sounds into an electronic piece and the project premiere will be held at the Gala Studio in Durham tomorrow.

Musician and producer Bert Verso. Photo: Alex Hughes Photography. | Alex Hughes Photography

‘You broadcast a loud speaker signal into the space and record what comes back’

Adam Cooper, director of Threads in the Ground, said: “Everywhere has a sound, the reverb is the signature sound of a space. You broadcast a loud speaker signal into the space and record what comes back, then subtract the original signal, capturing the reverb of the drift mine.

“Using this cavernous sound we then layered it into a new musical composition featuring brass bands and electronic music.”

The artwork for the new production, | other 3rd party

Alison Paterson is the manager of Blackhall Community Centre which is a partner in the project.

Alison said: “Former coalfield regions face deprivation and huge challenges, but it’s important to celebrate our incredible qualities too – the value of community, our resilience and creativity.”

Limited edition vinyl with coal dust in it

Ancestral Reverb will continue as a cultural project, with plans to release a limited-edition vinyl record, using coal dust embedded in the vinyl, alongside a series of live performances next year.

Liam Gaughan pictured sampling the reverb at Mahogany Drift Mine. | other 3rd party

Adam added: “The composition is a bit like Moby meets Brassed Off. We see ourselves as carbon reformers. The ambition is to honour the incredible carbon heritage of our region – looking beyond the strikes and Thatcher – to focus on the generations of campaigning and community power. It’s about carrying that legacy forward, and looking at what we do next around climate ideas.”

Tickets for Ancestral Reverb at Gala Studio are £7 and £8 with live stream tickets at £5.

Book online at DurhamBookFestival.com or from the box office: 03000 266 600 or visit here.